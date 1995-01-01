TTD - Dólar de Trinidad

ttd
The Dólar de Trinidad is the currency of Trinidad y Tobago. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Trinidad exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find Dólar de Trinidad rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Trinidad Stats

NameDólar de Trinidad
SymbolTT$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TTD conversionTTD to USD
Top TTD chartTTD to USD chart

Dólar de Trinidad Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Users
Trinidad, Tobago

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07329
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,595
GBP / USD1,26699
USD / CHF0,904827
USD / CAD1,36971
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665868

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %