TJS - السوموني الطاجيكستاني

The السوموني الطاجيكستاني is the currency of طاجيكستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوموني الطاجيكستاني exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find السوموني الطاجيكستاني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|السوموني الطاجيكستاني
|Symbol
|سوموني
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
|Minor unit symbol
|Tajikistani Somoni
|Top TJS conversion
|TJS to USD
|Top TJS chart
|TJS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, سوموني1, سوموني3, سوموني5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, سوموني1, سوموني3, سوموني5, سوموني10, سوموني20, سوموني50, سوموني100, سوموني200, سوموني500
|Central bank
|Bank of Tajikistan
|Users
طاجيكستان
طاجيكستان
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business