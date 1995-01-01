TJS - السوموني الطاجيكستاني

The السوموني الطاجيكستاني is the currency of طاجيكستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوموني الطاجيكستاني exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS , and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find السوموني الطاجيكستاني rates and a currency converter.