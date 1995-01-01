tjs
TJS - السوموني الطاجيكستاني

The السوموني الطاجيكستاني is the currency of طاجيكستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوموني الطاجيكستاني exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find السوموني الطاجيكستاني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

السوموني الطاجيكستاني Stats

Nameالسوموني الطاجيكستاني
Symbolسوموني
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

السوموني الطاجيكستاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, سوموني1, سوموني3, سوموني5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, سوموني1, سوموني3, سوموني5, سوموني10, سوموني20, سوموني50, سوموني100, سوموني200, سوموني500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
طاجيكستان

Why are you interested in TJS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤١٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٨٦
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨١٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٣٨٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٨١٢
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٢
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٥١٨

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜