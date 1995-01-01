tjs
TJS - Somoni tayiko

The Somoni tayiko is the currency of Tayikistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somoni tayiko exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find Somoni tayiko rates and a currency converter.

Somoni tayiko Stats

NameSomoni tayiko
SymbolSomoni
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

Somoni tayiko Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5, Somoni10, Somoni20, Somoni50, Somoni100, Somoni200, Somoni500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
Tayikistán

