tjs
TJS - Tadzjiekse somoni

The Tadzjiekse somoni is the currency of Tadzjikistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tadzjiekse somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find Tadzjiekse somoni rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tadzjiekse somoni Stats

NameTadzjiekse somoni
SymbolSomoni
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

Tadzjiekse somoni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5, Somoni10, Somoni20, Somoni50, Somoni100, Somoni200, Somoni500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
Tadzjikistan

Why are you interested in TJS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07353
GBP / EUR1.18016
USD / JPY161.562
GBP / USD1.26694
USD / CHF0.904635
USD / CAD1.36863
EUR / JPY173.442
AUD / USD0.666258

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%