TJS - Tadzjiekse somoni

The Tadzjiekse somoni is the currency of Tadzjikistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tadzjiekse somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find Tadzjiekse somoni rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tadzjiekse somoni
|Symbol
|Somoni
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
|Minor unit symbol
|Tajikistani Somoni
|Top TJS conversion
|TJS to USD
|Top TJS chart
|TJS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5, Somoni10, Somoni20, Somoni50, Somoni100, Somoni200, Somoni500
|Central bank
|Bank of Tajikistan
|Users
Tadzjikistan
Tadzjikistan
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business