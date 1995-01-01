tjs
TJS - タジキスタンソモニ

The タジキスタンソモニ is the currency of タジキスタン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular タジキスタンソモニ exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find タジキスタンソモニ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

タジキスタンソモニ Stats

Nameタジキスタンソモニ
Symbolソモニ
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

タジキスタンソモニ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, ソモニ1, ソモニ3, ソモニ5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, ソモニ1, ソモニ3, ソモニ5, ソモニ10, ソモニ20, ソモニ50, ソモニ100, ソモニ200, ソモニ500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
タジキスタン

Why are you interested in TJS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07495
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.493
GBP / USD1.26896
USD / CHF0.903700
USD / CAD1.36754
EUR / JPY173.598
AUD / USD0.666961

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%