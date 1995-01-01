tjs
TJS - Somoni tagico

The Somoni tagico is the currency of Tagikistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somoni tagico exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find Somoni tagico rates and a currency converter.

Somoni tagico Stats

NameSomoni tagico
SymbolSomoni
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

Somoni tagico Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, Somoni1, Somoni3, Somoni5, Somoni10, Somoni20, Somoni50, Somoni100, Somoni200, Somoni500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
Tagikistan

