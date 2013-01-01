hrk
HRK - الكونا الكرواتية

The الكونا الكرواتية is the currency of كرواتيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكونا الكرواتية exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find الكونا الكرواتية rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

الكونا الكرواتية Stats

Nameالكونا الكرواتية
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

الكونا الكرواتية Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
كرواتيا

