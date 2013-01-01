hrk
HRK - Kuna croate

The Kuna croate is the currency of Croatie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuna croate exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find Kuna croate rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

Select a currency

Kuna croate Stats

NameKuna croate
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

Kuna croate Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
Croatie

Why are you interested in HRK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HRK email updatesGet HRK rates on my phoneGet a HRK currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,467
GBP / USD1,26848
USD / CHF0,903841
USD / CAD1,36790
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666685

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %