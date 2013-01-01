hrk
HRK - Kuna croata

The Kuna croata is the currency of Croácia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuna croata exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find Kuna croata rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

Kuna croata Stats

NameKuna croata
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

Kuna croata Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
Croácia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18042
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26838
USD / CHF0,903792
USD / CAD1,36783
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,666671

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%