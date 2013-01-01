HRK - Kuna croata

The Kuna croata is the currency of Croácia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuna croata exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK , and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find Kuna croata rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.