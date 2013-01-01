HRK - Kuna croata

The Kuna croata is the currency of Croacia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuna croata exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find Kuna croata rates and a currency converter.
The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.
|Name
|Kuna croata
|Symbol
|kn
|Minor unit
|1/100 = lipa
|Minor unit symbol
|lp
|Top HRK conversion
|HRK to USD
|Top HRK chart
|HRK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
|Central bank
|Croatian National Bank
|Users
Croacia
Croacia
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07350
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18005
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,569
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26678
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904725
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36894
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,444
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666137
|▼