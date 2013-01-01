HRK - 克罗地亚库纳

The 克罗地亚库纳 is the currency of 克罗地亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 克罗地亚库纳 exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK , and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find 克罗地亚库纳 rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.