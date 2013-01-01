hrk
HRK - 克罗地亚库纳

The 克罗地亚库纳 is the currency of 克罗地亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 克罗地亚库纳 exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find 克罗地亚库纳 rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

Select a currency

克罗地亚库纳 Stats

Name克罗地亚库纳
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

克罗地亚库纳 Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
克罗地亚

Why are you interested in HRK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HRK email updatesGet HRK rates on my phoneGet a HRK currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.425
GBP / USD1.26883
USD / CHF0.903674
USD / CAD1.36736
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666999

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%