BAM - المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني

The المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني is the currency of البوسنة والهرسك. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM , and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find المارك القابل للتحويل البوسني rates and a currency converter.