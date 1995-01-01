bam
BAM - ボスニア兌換マルカ

The ボスニア兌換マルカ is the currency of ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ボスニア兌換マルカ exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find ボスニア兌換マルカ rates and a currency converter.

ボスニア兌換マルカ Stats

Nameボスニア兌換マルカ
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

ボスニア兌換マルカ Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18067
USD / JPY161.444
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903785
USD / CAD1.36709
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666999

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%