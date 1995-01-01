BAM - Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine

bam
The Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine is the currency of Bosnie-Herzégovine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine rates and a currency converter.

Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine Stats

NameMark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnie-Herzégovine

