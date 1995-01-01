BAM - Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine

The Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine is the currency of Bosnie-Herzégovine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bosnie-Herzégovine
Bosnie-Herzégovine
