BAM - Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine

The Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine is the currency of Bosnie-Herzégovine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM , and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Mark convertible de Bosnie-Herzégovine rates and a currency converter.