BAM - Bosnisk konvertibilna marka

The Bosnisk konvertibilna marka is the currency of Bosnien och Hercegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnisk konvertibilna marka exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnisk konvertibilna marka rates and a currency converter.

Bosnisk konvertibilna marka Stats

NameBosnisk konvertibilna marka
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnisk konvertibilna marka Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnien och Hercegovina

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,441
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36716
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,666964

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %