BAM - Marco conversível bósnio

The Marco conversível bósnio is the currency of Bósnia e Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marco conversível bósnio exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Marco conversível bósnio rates and a currency converter.

Marco conversível bósnio Stats

NameMarco conversível bósnio
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Marco conversível bósnio Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bósnia e Herzegovina

