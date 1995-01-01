BAM - Marco conversível bósnio

The Marco conversível bósnio is the currency of Bósnia e Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marco conversível bósnio exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Marco conversível bósnio rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Marco conversível bósnio
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bósnia e Herzegovina
Bósnia e Herzegovina
