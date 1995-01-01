BAM - Marco convertible bosnio

bam
The Marco convertible bosnio is the currency of Bosnia y Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marco convertible bosnio exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Marco convertible bosnio rates and a currency converter.

Marco convertible bosnio Stats

NameMarco convertible bosnio
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Marco convertible bosnio Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnia y Herzegovina

