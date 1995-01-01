BAM - Marco convertible bosnio

The Marco convertible bosnio is the currency of Bosnia y Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marco convertible bosnio exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Marco convertible bosnio rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Marco convertible bosnio
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bosnia y Herzegovina
Bosnia y Herzegovina
