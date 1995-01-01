zwg
ZWG - Dólar zimbabuano

The Dólar zimbabuano is the currency of Zimbábue. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Dólar zimbabuano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar zimbabuano Stats

NameDólar zimbabuano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dólar zimbabuano Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,08311
GBP / EUR1,20119
USD / JPY150,177
GBP / USD1,30102
USD / CHF0,866103
USD / CAD1,37949
EUR / JPY162,659
AUD / USD0,669622

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%