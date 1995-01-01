Entrar
XCG - Florim Caribenho

The Florim Caribenho is the currency of Antilhas Holandesas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florim Caribenho exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Florim Caribenho rates and a currency converter.

Florim Caribenho Stats

NameFlorim Caribenho
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Florim Caribenho Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Florim Caribenho

