NIO - Córdoba nicaraguense

The Córdoba nicaraguense is the currency of Nicarágua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Córdoba nicaraguense exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Córdoba nicaraguense rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Córdoba nicaraguense
|Symbol
|C$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavos
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavos
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nicaragua
|Users
Nicarágua
