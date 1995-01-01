nio
NIO - Córdoba nicaraguense

The Córdoba nicaraguense is the currency of Nicarágua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Córdoba nicaraguense exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Córdoba nicaraguense rates and a currency converter.

Córdoba nicaraguense Stats

NameCórdoba nicaraguense
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

Córdoba nicaraguense Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
Nicarágua

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07488
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,442
GBP / USD1,26904
USD / CHF0,903756
USD / CAD1,36720
EUR / JPY173,530
AUD / USD0,667072

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%