NIO - ニカラグアコルドバ

The ニカラグアコルドバ is the currency of ニカラグア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ニカラグアコルドバ exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find ニカラグアコルドバ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ニカラグアコルドバ
|Symbol
|C$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavos
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavos
|Top NIO conversion
|NIO to USD
|Top NIO chart
|NIO to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nicaragua
|Users
ニカラグア
