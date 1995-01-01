nio
NIO - ニカラグアコルドバ

The ニカラグアコルドバ is the currency of ニカラグア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ニカラグアコルドバ exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find ニカラグアコルドバ rates and a currency converter.

ニカラグアコルドバ Stats

Nameニカラグアコルドバ
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

ニカラグアコルドバ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
ニカラグア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.442
GBP / USD1.26855
USD / CHF0.903999
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.484
AUD / USD0.666785

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%