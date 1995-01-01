NIO - 尼加拉瓜科多巴

The 尼加拉瓜科多巴 is the currency of 尼加拉瓜. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼加拉瓜科多巴 exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find 尼加拉瓜科多巴 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|尼加拉瓜科多巴
|Symbol
|C$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavos
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavos
|Top NIO conversion
|NIO to USD
|Top NIO chart
|NIO to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nicaragua
|Users
尼加拉瓜
