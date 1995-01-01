nio
NIO - 尼加拉瓜科多巴

The 尼加拉瓜科多巴 is the currency of 尼加拉瓜. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼加拉瓜科多巴 exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find 尼加拉瓜科多巴 rates and a currency converter.

尼加拉瓜科多巴 Stats

Name尼加拉瓜科多巴
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

尼加拉瓜科多巴 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
尼加拉瓜

