NIO - Nicaraguansk cordoba

The Nicaraguansk cordoba is the currency of Nicaragua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguansk cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Nicaraguansk cordoba rates and a currency converter.

Nicaraguansk cordoba Stats

NameNicaraguansk cordoba
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

Nicaraguansk cordoba Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
Nicaragua

