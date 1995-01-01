NIO - Cordoba nicaraguayen

nio
The Cordoba nicaraguayen is the currency of Nicaragua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cordoba nicaraguayen exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Cordoba nicaraguayen rates and a currency converter.

Cordoba nicaraguayen Stats

NameCordoba nicaraguayen
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

Cordoba nicaraguayen Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
Nicaragua

