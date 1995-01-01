bgn
BGN - Lev búlgaro

The Lev búlgaro is the currency of Bulgária. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lev búlgaro exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Lev búlgaro rates and a currency converter.

Lev búlgaro Stats

NameLev búlgaro
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Stotinki
Minor unit symbolстотинки
Top BGN conversionBGN to USD
Top BGN chartBGN to USD chart

Lev búlgaro Profile

NicknamesKint (masc), Kinta (fem)
CoinsFreq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
Bank notesFreq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
Central bankBulgarian National Bank
Users
Bulgária

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,464
GBP / USD1,26860
USD / CHF0,903831
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,502
AUD / USD0,667019

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%