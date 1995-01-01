bgn
BGN - ブルガリアレフ

The ブルガリアレフ is the currency of ブルガリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブルガリアレフ exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find ブルガリアレフ rates and a currency converter.

ブルガリアレフ Stats

Nameブルガリアレフ
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Stotinki
Minor unit symbolстотинки
Top BGN conversionBGN to USD
Top BGN chartBGN to USD chart

ブルガリアレフ Profile

NicknamesKint (masc), Kinta (fem)
CoinsFreq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
Bank notesFreq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
Central bankBulgarian National Bank
Users
ブルガリア

