BGN - Lev bulgare

The Lev bulgare is the currency of Bulgarie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lev bulgare exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Lev bulgare rates and a currency converter.

Lev bulgare Stats

NameLev bulgare
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Stotinki
Minor unit symbolстотинки
Top BGN conversionBGN to USD
Top BGN chartBGN to USD chart

Lev bulgare Profile

NicknamesKint (masc), Kinta (fem)
CoinsFreq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
Bank notesFreq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
Central bankBulgarian National Bank
Users
Bulgarie

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07283
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,513
GBP / USD1,26666
USD / CHF0,904665
USD / CAD1,37012
EUR / JPY173,276
AUD / USD0,665860

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %