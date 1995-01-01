bgn
BGN - Bulgarischer Lev

The Bulgarischer Lev is the currency of Bulgarien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarischer Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Bulgarischer Lev rates and a currency converter.

Bulgarischer Lev Stats

NameBulgarischer Lev
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Stotinki
Minor unit symbolстотинки
Top BGN conversionBGN to USD
Top BGN chartBGN to USD chart

Bulgarischer Lev Profile

NicknamesKint (masc), Kinta (fem)
CoinsFreq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
Bank notesFreq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
Central bankBulgarian National Bank
Users
Bulgarien

