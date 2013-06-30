ZMK - ザンビアクワチャ

The ザンビアクワチャ is the currency of ザンビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ザンビアクワチャ exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK . Below, you'll find ザンビアクワチャ rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.