サインイン
登録
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. XCG

xcg
XCG - カリブ・ギルダー

The カリブ・ギルダー is the currency of オランダ領アンティル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カリブ・ギルダー exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find カリブ・ギルダー rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

カリブ・ギルダー Stats

Nameカリブ・ギルダー
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

カリブ・ギルダー Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
カリブ・ギルダー

Why are you interested in XCG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCG email updatesGet XCG rates on my phoneGet a XCG currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.09784
GBP / EUR1.16506
USD / JPY147.323
GBP / USD1.27905
USD / CHF0.856483
USD / CAD1.41684
EUR / JPY161.737
AUD / USD0.603233

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%