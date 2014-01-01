LVL - Lats lettone

The Lats lettone is the currency of Lettonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lats lettone exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL , and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Lats lettone rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.