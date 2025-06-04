bam
BAM - Marco bosniaco convertibile

The Marco bosniaco convertibile is the currency of Bosnia ed Erzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Marco bosniaco convertibile exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Marco bosniaco convertibile rates and a currency converter.

Marco bosniaco convertibile Stats

NameMarco bosniaco convertibile
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Marco bosniaco convertibile Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnia ed Erzegovina

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,17466
GBP / EUR1,16141
USD / JPY145,081
GBP / USD1,36426
USD / CHF0,796080
USD / CAD1,35653
EUR / JPY170,421
AUD / USD0,656893

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY0,25%
CHF1,00%
EUR3,25%
USD4,75%
CAD3,25%
AUD4,35%
NZD4,25%
GBP4,75%