XAG - Once d’argent

The Once d’argent is the currency of Argent. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Once d’argent exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Once d’argent rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Once d’argent
|Symbol
|Once
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XAG conversion
|XAG to USD
|Top XAG chart
|XAG to USD chart
|Users
Argent
Argent
I want to...Subscribe to XAG email updatesGet XAG rates on my phoneGet a XAG currency data API for my business