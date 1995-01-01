xag
XAG - Onça de prata

The Onça de prata is the currency of Prata. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onça de prata exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Onça de prata rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Onça de prata Stats

NameOnça de prata
SymbolOnça
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Onça de prata Profile

Users
Prata

Why are you interested in XAG?

I want to...

Subscribe to XAG email updatesGet XAG rates on my phoneGet a XAG currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07493
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26900
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36765
EUR / JPY173,585
AUD / USD0,667053

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%