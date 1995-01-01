xag
XAG - Onza de plata

The Onza de plata is the currency of Plata. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onza de plata exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Onza de plata rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Onza de plata Stats

NameOnza de plata
SymbolOnza
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Onza de plata Profile

Users
Plata

Why are you interested in XAG?

I want to...

Subscribe to XAG email updatesGet XAG rates on my phoneGet a XAG currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903774
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666825

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %