XAG - Uns av silver

The Uns av silver is the currency of Silver. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uns av silver exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Uns av silver rates and a currency converter.

Uns av silver Stats

NameUns av silver
SymbolUns
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Uns av silver Profile

Users
Silver

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07522
GBP / EUR1,18036
USD / JPY161,494
GBP / USD1,26915
USD / CHF0,903840
USD / CAD1,36742
EUR / JPY173,642
AUD / USD0,667246

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %