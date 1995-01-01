XAG - Oncia d'argento

The Oncia d'argento is the currency of Argento. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oncia d'argento exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Oncia d'argento rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Oncia d'argento
|Symbol
|Oncia
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XAG conversion
|XAG to USD
|Top XAG chart
|XAG to USD chart
|Users
Argento
Argento
I want to...Subscribe to XAG email updatesGet XAG rates on my phoneGet a XAG currency data API for my business