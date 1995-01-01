xag
XAG - Oncia d'argento

The Oncia d'argento is the currency of Argento. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oncia d'argento exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Oncia d'argento rates and a currency converter.

Oncia d'argento Stats

NameOncia d'argento
SymbolOncia
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Oncia d'argento Profile

Users
Argento

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07339
GBP / EUR1,18094
USD / JPY161,530
GBP / USD1,26761
USD / CHF0,904518
USD / CAD1,36955
EUR / JPY173,385
AUD / USD0,665671

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%