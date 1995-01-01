Iniciar sesión
TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

El Taiwan New Dollar es la moneda de Taiwan. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Taiwan New Dollar es el tipo de cambio TWD a USD. El código de divisa de Taiwan New Dollar es TWD, y el símbolo monetario es NT$. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Taiwan New Dollar y un conversor de divisas.

Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.

Taiwan New Dollar Estadísticas

NombreTaiwan New Dollar
SímboloNT$
Unidad menor1/10 = Jiao
Símbolo de unidad menor
Top TWD conversiónTWD a USD
Top TWD gráficoTWD a USD gráfico

Taiwan New Dollar Perfil

Apodoskuài, máo, Taibi
MonedasFreq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
Billetes de bancoFreq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
Banco centralCentral Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Usuarios
Taiwan

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13719
GBP / EUR1,16667
USD / JPY142,384
GBP / USD1,32672
USD / CHF0,818097
USD / CAD1,38642
EUR / JPY161,918
AUD / USD0,637107

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %