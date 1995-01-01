TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

El Taiwan New Dollar es la moneda de Taiwan. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Taiwan New Dollar es el tipo de cambio TWD a USD. El código de divisa de Taiwan New Dollar es TWD, y el símbolo monetario es NT$. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Taiwan New Dollar y un conversor de divisas.
Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.
|Nombre
|Taiwan New Dollar
|Símbolo
|NT$
|Unidad menor
|1/10 = Jiao
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|角
|Top TWD conversión
|TWD a USD
|Top TWD gráfico
|TWD a USD gráfico
|Apodos
|kuài, máo, Taibi
|Monedas
|Freq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
|Billetes de banco
|Freq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
|Banco central
|Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
|Usuarios
Taiwan
Taiwan
