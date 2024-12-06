Send payments to 190+ countries
Xe makes it easy to pay vendors, employees and global partners. Join the 15,000+ businesses that trust Xe to process their international business payments every year and start simplifying your money transfer process today.
With over $115 billion processed annually, Xe provides reliable and efficient global payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re paying supplier invoices, managing payroll, or expanding internationally, you can trust us to deliver fast and secure money transfers.
130+ supported currencies worldwide
Manage supplier payments, foreign invoices, and asset purchases across 130+ supported global currencies.
190+ supported countries globally
Attract top talent with secure global payments and lock in exchange rates for up to three years with Xe.
1-5 business day transfer speed
Complete international payments in just 1-5 business days with Xe’s efficient global transfer network.
Track and send payments easily
You can set up your Xe business account in under 5 minutes and start making international transactions. Payments arrive within 1-5 business days and you can track your transfers straight from your account.
We simplify global business with easy-to-use payment features. From spot transfers to scheduled payments, our tools make international business payments simple.
Make fast global business payments by buying foreign currencies at our competitive live exchange rates.
We watch the market 24/7 so you don’t have to. When your rate is reached, we'll process your payment automatically.
Make quick and easy same currency payments for business transactions with Xe. Fees may be subject to apply.
Make timely international business payments and manage cash flow by scheduling future transfers at set rates.
Xe helps businesses make global payments with competitive rates and zero hidden fees. It’s fast and simple to pay invoices, vendors, and employees using our global network and direct-to-local connections. Start sending money abroad and simplify your payments in just a few clicks.
Whether you’re a startup or an enterprise, Xe provides custom payment solutions to suit your needs:
Startups
Running a startup can be hectic, but making international business payments doesn’t have to be. We simplify the process, making it easy for your startup to send global payments at competitive rates.
Small business
Create a business account with Xe and start making business payments right away. You can schedule transfers at set rates and track payment statuses from your account whenever you need to.
Mid-market
Grow your business with scalable and affordable solutions. Integrate with your ERP, like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, and make global payments directly from your existing workflows.
Enterprise
Our team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We offer custom solutions like forward contracts, market orders, or option contracts to protect you against market fluctuations.
Ready to make your next business transfer? Save time and money with Xe’s international payment solutions. Make fast, hassle-free payments to businesses and employees across the world. Get started today!
Business payments FAQ
Setting up an account with Xe is easy and takes less than 5 minutes. Simply add your email address to get started and start making international payments:
Register for a free profile.
Select your destination country and send amount to receive a quote with your estimated costs.
Add your recipient details like their payment information, address, and name.
For security purposes, you will need to verify your business. To verify your identity, we may require additional documentation.
Choose a payment method to fund your transfer. Business users can choose between direct debit or wire transfer to pay.
Track real-time progress of your payment through Xe's transaction dashboard.