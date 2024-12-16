Iniciar sesión
Registrarse
  1. Home
  2. User Roles for Business Payments - Xe
Transparent rates for spot transfer

Secure payment approvals

Assign user roles to your team members

Simplify your international payment process by assigning user roles to team members. Control who on your account can approve payments, manage recipients, or access sensitive information. Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, user roles make managing payments easier and more secure.

Assign user roles today
Business payments across 190+ countries

Control permissions for a secure payment process

Not every team member needs full access to your business’s financial data. With user roles, you can limit or expand permissions, so only certain people have access to sensitive information or transaction capabilities.

Make a global business payment

Keep recipient details accurate and secure

Assign specific team members to manage recipient details for better organization. With customized permissions, they can update, add, or remove recipients, ensuring your lists remain accurate and secure.

Create a business account

Increase productivity and simplify team management with user roles

We understand that businesses have many moving parts. Assigning user roles boosts security, simplifies workflows, and minimizes errors across your payment processes:

Increase security

Limit access to sensitive financial information and assign roles only to trusted users within your business.

Simplify workflow

Assign specific tasks, like payment approvals or recipient updates, to streamline team processes.

Minimize errors

Ensure payment requests are reviewed and approved by appropriate team members to avoid mistakes.

Get in the best global business money transfer rates

Stay in control of your transactions with user access management

Prevent unauthorized transactions by assigning roles for submitting and approving payments. This ensures every transaction is reviewed before it’s processed, giving you peace of mind and control over your workflow.

Sign up now
Make a global payment

Follow payment statuses with real-time monitoring

User roles let you monitor payment activity without the need to manage each step. Easily track pending and approved payments in real-time for complete visibility into your financial workflows.

Get started with a business account
Speed up your global business money transfers

Empower your team with the right user roles

Create an account to assign user roles, ensuring every team member has the right access and responsibilities. Improve productivity with clear permissions and accountability across your business payments.

Get started today

Questions about user roles

User roles let you assign specific permissions to team members. Control who approves payments, manages recipient information, and accesses sensitive financial data. Easily manage team access by setting custom permissions to give the right people the right level of control.