Recent posts

How to Make a Wire Transfer with Wells Fargo

Xe Consumer

April 17, 2025 - 7 min read
Why CFOs are prioritizing ERP upgrades in 2025

Xe Corporate

April 15, 2025 - 6 min read
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Barclays

Xe Consumer

April 11, 2025 - 6 min read
The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2025

Xe Consumer

April 9, 2025 - 7 min read
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - April 2025

Xe Corporate

April 7, 2025 - 5 min read

Money Transfer

Whatever your reasons for sending money overseas, we want to help make your transfer experience as seamless as possible.
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Wells Fargo

Xe Consumer

April 17, 2025 - 7 min read
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Barclays

Xe Consumer

April 11, 2025 - 6 min read
The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2025

Xe Consumer

April 9, 2025 - 7 min read
The Xe Money Transfer App: An Overview

Xe Consumer

March 27, 2025 - 5 min read
What Is SWIFT and When Is It Used?

Xe Consumer

March 21, 2025 - 8 min read

Personal Finance

What’s your goal for your bank account? Here’s where you can find the guides to planning your financial future.
How to Buy a Rental Property Abroad: Steps, Tips, and Best locations

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2024 - 11 min read
Protect Your Investments: Spotting and Avoiding Investment Scams

Xe Consumer

November 13, 2024 - 3 min read
How to convert bitcoin into real money

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
How to close Bank of America account?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read

Travel

Make your next trip an easy and enjoyable one by brushing up on our tips to make your international travels go smoothly.
What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2023 - 4 min read
How to save money on your next European trip

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 6 min read
Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19

Xe Consumer

July 30, 2020 - 4 min read
Destination Wedding Planning: How to Plan, Execute, and Stay on Budget

Xe Consumer Europe

July 12, 2019 - 6 min read
Cosmetic Surgery Procedures Abroad - An Essentials Guide

Xe Consumer

July 1, 2019 - 6 min read

Life Abroad

What Is the Calling Code for the United States? Calling the US Explained

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2025 - 6 min read
The Best SIPP For Non-UK Residents

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2024 - 5 min read
Xe Named Top International Money Transfer Provider in the 2024 Expat Choice Awards!

Xe Consumer

October 8, 2024 - 2 min read
Top Spots for Buying Property in France

Xe Consumer

July 17, 2024 - 4 min read
Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 - 7 min read

Relocating

Start strong in this new chapter of your life with everything you’ll need to know for a move overseas.
How to plan for an international move

Xe Consumer North America

June 28, 2021 - 7 min read
Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family

Xe Consumer North America

June 17, 2021 - 8 min read
The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered

Xe Consumer North America

May 25, 2021 - 9 min read
Repatriation 2021: your guide to moving back home during a pandemic

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read
Moving to New Zealand: the Xe guide for expats

Xe Consumer APAC

November 5, 2020 - 8 min read

Studying Abroad

No need to let stress get in the way of your studies. We’ve got all the information for you to enjoy your time abroad.
Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2023 - 7 min read
How to pay international school costs

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 - 6 min read
Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad

Xe Consumer

November 26, 2020 - 7 min read
What is the best way to send money to international students?

Xe Consumer

October 15, 2020 - 7 min read
The Best Ways to Budget When Studying Abroad

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 5 min read

Business

Navigate your business’s foreign exchange needs with ease with our guides to corporate money transfer and FX.
Why CFOs are prioritizing ERP upgrades in 2025

Xe Corporate

April 15, 2025 - 6 min read
The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

May 29, 2024 - 5 min read
2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

February 14, 2024 - 5 min read
Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud

Xe Corporate North America

October 19, 2023 - 3 min read
How can I send money to a business?

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2023 - 7 min read

Currency Data

News about Xe's Currency Data API.
What is crypto currency and how does it work?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Central bank rates

Currency Data Team

May 17, 2022 - 1 min read
Cryptocurrencies

Currency Data Team

May 6, 2022 - 1 min read

Currency News

The markets are always moving. Here’s where you can get the latest updates on the status of major global currencies.
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - April 2025

Xe Corporate

April 7, 2025 - 5 min read
How the New U.S. Tariffs Could Affect International Trade and Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

April 3, 2025 - 7 min read
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - March 2025

Xe Corporate

March 7, 2025 - 5 min read
The ripple effect of U.S. Tariffs: What business are seeing so far

Xe Corporate

February 28, 2025 - 5 min read
Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

February 13, 2025 - 7 min read

Xe News

From new products and services to company announcements, here’s what’s new at Xe.
Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 - 2 min read
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

December 20, 2021 - 2 min read
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

July 12, 2021 - 5 min read
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 - 3 min read
Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 - 2 min read

