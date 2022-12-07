Iniciar sesión
Xe's global ERP solution

ERP integration made seamless

ERP integration for global payments

Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy platform allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.

Integration Partners
Sage Intacct integration with Xe ERPXe ERP partner Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

Explore ERP webinars and customer stories

play icon

Webinars

Learn how our embedded payments work, explore best practices for finance teams, and discover the latest technologies to unlock the full potential of your ERP system — all at your convenience.

Startup

Customer stories

Read real customer stories to see how businesses have implemented Xe's embedded payments and FX solutions into their ERP solutions to streamline their accounts payable process.

Seamless ERP integration

Simple ERP integrations

Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay employee and vendor expenses globally. Leave file transfers and manual accounting entries in the past as Xe streamlines your accounting process.

Solution for real-time FX tracking

Real-time FX tracking

With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.

Power of data for ERP

The power of data

Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.

The world’s trusted currency authority since 1993

With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.

Currency exchange and ERP expertise

With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.

Fast and secure business payments

Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.

Trusted by millions for currency data

With 280 million+ visitors to Xe, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and global payments.

Thousands of businesses use Xe

We offer expertise to over 18,000 global corporate users to help them reach their unique business goals.

Why use Xe for your business

With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

trophy

Somos la autoridad en materia de divisas

Hay una razón por la que más de 275 millones de personas visitan Xe en línea cada año. Ofrecemos tarifas precisas y soluciones empresariales prácticas con décadas de experiencia.

secure small

Seguridad y protección

Como parte de la familia Euronet, nuestros clientes confían en nosotros para procesar de forma segura más de 115 000 millones de dólares de negocios internacionales al año. Tu seguridad es lo nuestro.

hedging risk small

Tarifas competitivas

Nuestro equipo rastrea el mercado por ti 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana. Aprovecha nuestra calculadora de tipos de cambio y recibe actualizaciones cuando se alcancen tus tipos objetivo.

costs

Nada de tarifas ocultas

Para nosotros, nuestro objetivo final es proteger el tuyo. Toma decisiones informadas para tu negocio sin un mínimo establecido para las transferencias y con las tarifas prácticamente nulas de Xe.

ERP global payment solutions

Interested in Xe's ERP business solutions?

Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.

Questions about Xe's ERP integrations

Xe’s ERP solution helps businesses manage international payments directly from their ERP platform. Automate global transactions, accounts payable, and reconciliation tasks across 190+ countries and 130+ currencies.