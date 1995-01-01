Iniciar sesión
Registrarse
  1. Inicio
  2. Enciclopedia de la moneda
  3. SGD

sgd
SGD - Singapore Dollar

El Singapore Dollar es la moneda de Singapore. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Singapore Dollar es el tipo de cambio SGD a USD. El código de divisa de Singapore Dollar es SGD, y el símbolo monetario es S$. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Singapore Dollar y un conversor de divisas.

Select a currency

Currencies of Singapore Prior to Colonization
As early as the 8th century AD, Chinese merchants introduced the first documented currency of the Malay Peninsula. Since there was no official currency at the time, Singapore's merchants usually used Spanish and Mexican Dollars. Paper money began to appear in the peninsula in the 18th and 19th centuries, issued by private banks such as the Asiatic Banking Corporation, the Chartered Mercantile Bank of India, and The Shanghai Banking Corporation.

Singapore's Currency as a Colony
As a British colony, Singapore began using the Straits Dollar in 1845. The Straits Dollar was the colony's official currency for nearly a century until it was replaced by the Malayan Dollar in 1939, with a brief discontinuation during the Japanese occupation. In 1953, the Malayan Dollar was replaced by the Malaya and British Borneo Dollar.

Currency of Independent Singapore
Singapore became an independent nation known as the Republic of Singapore in 1965. The new country established the Board of Commissioners of Currency, which introduced the Singapore Dollar, with the first banknote series issued in 1967. These notes were known as 'Orchid' notes and were exchangeable with the Malaysian Dollar at par until 1973. The currency was initially pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 60 SGD to 7 GBP. The currency re-pegged to the US Dollar and then to a weighted basket of currencies. In 1985, the Singapore Dollar adopted a market oriented approach and was allowed to float, although it was still closely monitored. In 2002, the Board of Commissioners of Currency was disbanded, and the functions of the board were given to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Singapore Dollar Estadísticas

NombreSingapore Dollar
Símbolo$
Unidad menor1/100 = Cent
Símbolo de unidad menor
Top SGD conversiónSGD a USD
Top SGD gráficoSGD a USD gráfico

Singapore Dollar Perfil

ApodosSing
MonedasFreq used: S¢5, S¢10, S¢20, S¢50, $1
Rarely used: S¢1
Billetes de bancoFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $50
Rarely used: $1, $20, $25, $100, $500, $1000, $10000
Banco centralMonetary Authority of Singapore
Usuarios
Singapore

¿Por qué te interesa SGD?

Quiero...

Envíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Estados UnidosEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata al Reino UnidoEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a CanadáEnviar una transferencia de dinero barata a AustraliaEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Nueva ZelandaSuscribirse a SGD actualizaciones por correo electrónicoObtener tarifas SGD en mi teléfonoObtener una API de datos de divisas SGD para mi empresa

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13715
GBP / EUR1,16666
USD / JPY142,381
GBP / USD1,32666
USD / CHF0,818019
USD / CAD1,38640
EUR / JPY161,908
AUD / USD0,637092

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %