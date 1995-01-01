Iniciar sesión
Registrarse
  1. Inicio
  2. Enciclopedia de la moneda
  3. MXN

mxn
MXN - Mexican Peso

El Mexican Peso es la moneda de Mexico. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Mexican Peso es el tipo de cambio MXN a USD. El código de divisa de Mexico Peso es MXN, y el símbolo monetario es $. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Mexican Peso y un conversor de divisas.

Select a currency

As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).

Mexican Peso Estadísticas

NombreMexican Peso
Símbolo$
Unidad menor1/100 = Cent
Símbolo de unidad menorCent
Top MXN conversiónMXN a USD
Top MXN gráficoMXN a USD gráfico

Mexican Peso Perfil

Apodoslana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
MonedasFreq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
Billetes de bancoFreq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Banco centralBank of Mexico
Usuarios
Mexico

¿Por qué te interesa MXN?

Quiero...

Envíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Estados UnidosEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata al Reino UnidoEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a CanadáEnviar una transferencia de dinero barata a AustraliaEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Nueva ZelandaSuscribirse a MXN actualizaciones por correo electrónicoObtener tarifas MXN en mi teléfonoObtener una API de datos de divisas MXN para mi empresa

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13717
GBP / EUR1,16690
USD / JPY142,381
GBP / USD1,32695
USD / CHF0,818129
USD / CAD1,38617
EUR / JPY161,911
AUD / USD0,637009

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %