kwd
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

El Kuwaiti Dinar es la moneda de Kuwait. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Kuwaiti Dinar es el tipo de cambio KWD a USD. El código de divisa de Kuwait Dinar es KWD, y el símbolo monetario es KD. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Kuwaiti Dinar y un conversor de divisas.

Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.

In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.

Kuwaiti Dinar Estadísticas

NombreKuwaiti Dinar
Símboloك
Unidad menor1/1000 = Fils
Símbolo de unidad menorFils
Top KWD conversiónKWD a USD
Top KWD gráficoKWD a USD gráfico

Kuwaiti Dinar Perfil

MonedasFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
Billetes de bancoFreq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
Usuarios
Kuwait

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13724
GBP / EUR1,16686
USD / JPY142,382
GBP / USD1,32700
USD / CHF0,818091
USD / CAD1,38592
EUR / JPY161,923
AUD / USD0,637067

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %