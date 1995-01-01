KRW - South Korean Won

El South Korean Won es la moneda de Korea (South). Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de South Korean Won es el tipo de cambio KRW a USD. El código de divisa de Korea (South) Won es KRW, y el símbolo monetario es ₩. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de South Korean Won y un conversor de divisas.
In 1633, the Korean Mun, made up of copper and bronze coins, was made the principal currency of Korea. The Mun was used for over two centuries, until it was replaced in 1892 by the Yang, the first decimalized Korean currency. In 1902, the Won was introduced as the official currency of Korea, with an exchange rate of 1 Won to 5 Yang. The Bank of Korea was established in 1909, but changed its name to Bank of Joseon when Korea was annexed by Japan one year later. Under Japanese rule, Korea was forced to adopt the Korean Yen, replacing the Won at par.
Following World War II, in 1945, South Korea established the Won as the country’s official currency, replacing the Yen at par. The Won was originally pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 15 Won to 1 Dollar, with the peg rate changing multiple times until 1951. Due to the drastic drop in value, the currency was yet again replaced. In 1953, the Korean Hwan was introduced at a rate of 1 Hwan to 100 Won. In 1962, a second Korean Won was established, replacing the Korean Hwan at a rate of 1 KRW to 10 Hwan. Again the Won was fixed to the US Dollar with the peg rate changing multiple times until 1997, when it began to float freely in the market.
|Nombre
|South Korean Won
|Símbolo
|₩
|Unidad menor
|1/100 = Jeon
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|Jeon
|Top KRW conversión
|KRW a USD
|Top KRW gráfico
|KRW a USD gráfico
|Monedas
|Freq used: ₩100, ₩500
Rarely used: ₩1, ₩5, ₩10, ₩50
|Billetes de banco
|Freq used: ₩1000, ₩5000, ₩10000, ₩50000
|Banco central
|The Bank of Korea
|Usuarios
Korea (South)
