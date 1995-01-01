Iniciar sesión
EGP - Egyptian Pound

El Egyptian Pound es la moneda de Egypt. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Egyptian Pound es el tipo de cambio EGP a USD. El código de divisa de Egypt Pound es EGP, y el símbolo monetario es £. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Egyptian Pound y un conversor de divisas.

Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.

In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.

Egyptian Pound Estadísticas

NombreEgyptian Pound
Símbolo£
Unidad menor1/100 = Piastre
Símbolo de unidad menorPt
Top EGP conversiónEGP a USD
Top EGP gráficoEGP a USD gráfico

Egyptian Pound Perfil

MonedasFreq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
Billetes de bancoFreq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
Banco centralCentral Bank of Egypt
Usuarios
Egypt, Gaza Strip

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13726
GBP / EUR1,16683
USD / JPY142,380
GBP / USD1,32699
USD / CHF0,818181
USD / CAD1,38574
EUR / JPY161,922
AUD / USD0,637016

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %