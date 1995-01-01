EGP - Egyptian Pound

El Egyptian Pound es la moneda de Egypt. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Egyptian Pound es el tipo de cambio EGP a USD. El código de divisa de Egypt Pound es EGP, y el símbolo monetario es £. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Egyptian Pound y un conversor de divisas.
Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.
In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.
|Nombre
|Egyptian Pound
|Símbolo
|£
|Unidad menor
|1/100 = Piastre
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|Pt
|Top EGP conversión
|EGP a USD
|Top EGP gráfico
|EGP a USD gráfico
|Monedas
|Freq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
|Billetes de banco
|Freq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
|Banco central
|Central Bank of Egypt
|Usuarios
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Quiero...Envíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Estados UnidosEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata al Reino UnidoEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a CanadáEnviar una transferencia de dinero barata a AustraliaEnvíe una transferencia de dinero barata a Nueva ZelandaSuscribirse a EGP actualizaciones por correo electrónicoObtener tarifas EGP en mi teléfonoObtener una API de datos de divisas EGP para mi empresa