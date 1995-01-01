Iniciar sesión
aed
AED - Emirati Dirham

El Emirati Dirham es la moneda de United Arab Emirates. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Emirati Dirham es el tipo de cambio AED a USD. El código de divisa de United Arab Emirates Dirham es AED, y el símbolo monetario es د.إ. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Emirati Dirham y un conversor de divisas.

In the early 20th century, the United Arab Emirates began using British Sovereign gold coins and Maria Theresa Thalers; other currencies, such as the Indian Rupee, also circulated within the country. In 1959, they adopted the Persian Gulf Rupee, issued by the central bank of India, at a value equal to the Indian Rupee.

The Indian Rupee devaluation of 1966 directly affected the value of the Gulf Rupee, so the UAE responded by introducing its own currency. They adopted the Saudi Riyal as an interim currency and that same year, they replaced it with the Qatar and Dubai Riyal at par. All the emirates - with the exception of Abu Dhabi, which used the Bahrain Dinar - used the Qatar and Dubai Riyal until 1973, when the United Arab Emirates Dirham was established. In 1978, the Dirham adopted a fixed exchange rate to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights. It was then re-pegged to the US Dollar in 1997 at a rate of 1 USD to 3.6725 AED.

Emirati Dirham Estadísticas

NombreEmirati Dirham
Símboloد.إ
Unidad menor1/100 = fils
Símbolo de unidad menorفلس
Top AED conversiónAED a USD
Top AED gráficoAED a USD gráfico

Emirati Dirham Perfil

MonedasFreq used: فلس50, د.إ1
Rarely used: فلس25
Billetes de bancoFreq used: د.إ5, د.إ10, د.إ20, د.إ50, د.إ100, د.إ200, د.إ500
Rarely used: د.إ1000
Banco centralCentral Bank of the UAE
Usuarios
United Arab Emirates

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13744
GBP / EUR1,16665
USD / JPY142,386
GBP / USD1,32699
USD / CHF0,818091
USD / CAD1,38512
EUR / JPY161,955
AUD / USD0,637598

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %