MWK - Malawi-Kwacha

The Malawi-Kwacha is the currency of Malawi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawi-Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Malawi-Kwacha rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Malawi-Kwacha
|Symbol
|MK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tambala
|Minor unit symbol
|Tambala
|Top MWK conversion
|MWK to USD
|Top MWK chart
|MWK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Malawi
|Users
Malawi
Malawi
