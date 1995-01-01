mwk
MWK - Malawi-Kwacha

The Malawi-Kwacha is the currency of Malawi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawi-Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Malawi-Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Malawi-Kwacha Stats

NameMalawi-Kwacha
SymbolMK
Minor unit1/100 = Tambala
Minor unit symbolTambala
Top MWK conversionMWK to USD
Top MWK chartMWK to USD chart

Malawi-Kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
Bank notesFreq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
Central bankReserve Bank of Malawi
Users
Malawi

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07468
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26873
USD / CHF0,903852
USD / CAD1,36745
EUR / JPY173,519
AUD / USD0,666991

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %