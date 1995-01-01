MWK - マラウイクワチャ

The マラウイクワチャ is the currency of マラウイ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マラウイクワチャ exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find マラウイクワチャ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|マラウイクワチャ
|Symbol
|MK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tambala
|Minor unit symbol
|Tambala
|Top MWK conversion
|MWK to USD
|Top MWK chart
|MWK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Malawi
|Users
マラウイ
